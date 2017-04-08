Seattle lost for the fifth time in six games this season.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Before Saturday night’s game at Angels Stadium, the Angels held a 10-minute ceremony to bestow all the awards — the American League MVP and Silver Slugger Award — and gushing compliments garnered by the best player in baseball last season and seasons to come.

And then a few hours later, Mike Trout showed why he’s so deserving of those awards and is the favorite to win them all again this season in the Angels’ 5-4 win over the Mariners, who fell to 1-5 on the season.

With the scored tied 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Trout crushed a two-run homer off Seattle reliever Evan Scribner deep into the night. The ball landed seemingly where so may of his homers against the Mariners land in this park — near the rocks.

Sunday Mariners @ L.A. Angels, 12:37 p.m., ROOT Sports

It was a crushing and all-to-frequent occurrence for the Mariners, who had held Trout hitless in his first three at-bats with a pair of strikeouts.

“Obviously, he’s done his damage against us in the past,” manager Scott Servais said. “We were trying not to make a mistake, but we made a mistake. We didn’t get the pitch where we wanted to.”

The book on getting Trout to swing and miss or not make solid contact is solid fastballs under his hands.

“Yeah, supposedly,” Scribner said dryly.

The pitch was an 89 mph fastball on the inside half of the plate and belt high, but it needed to be up more or in more — or likely both.

“I was trying to get it on his hands there,” Scribner said. “He got to it and muscled it out. It’s tough because he’s the one guy you don’t want to let beat us and I gave him a pitch to hit there. Not a good spot.”

But it shows the minimal margin for mistakes.

“I think if he gets that pitch a ball up, he’d be good,” said catcher Mike Zunino. “It just got a little down and that’s what he does with those pitches.”

Scribner was outstanding for the Mariners late last season after being activated from the disabled list, but in his few outings this season he hasn’t been as effective.

“He hasn’t been quite on his game,” Servais said. “He’s a command guy and has a pretty good idea of where the ball is going an doesn’t miss spots often, but he missed one tonight.”

It also speaks to the slotting in the Mariners bullpen with Steve Cishek (hip), Tony Zych (shoulder) and Shae Simmons (forearm) on the disabled list. Servais was limited in options for the high-leverage situations in the seventh.

“We are working through some things in our bullpen,” he said.

The Mariners were able to trim the lead to 5-4 in the eighth inning. Jean Segura reached on a leadoff swinging bunt and advanced to third on Cano’s single to center. Nelson Cruz scored him with a sacrifice fly to right off reliever Cam Bedrosian. But the Mariners would muster no more in the inning or in the ninth as Bedrosian secured the five-out save, striking out the side.

Seattle (1-5) finished the game 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position, running their season total to 5-for-49.

“When you aren’t hitting, it looks like you aren’t trying,” Servais said. “I know the fanbase is ‘ah well, these guys don’t care.’ But they care. Trust me, they care.”

For the first two batters of the game, it appeared that the Mariners anemic offensive production from the previous five games might have been cured as they grabbed a 2-0 lead.

Segura led off with a stinging single to center off Angels’ starter Ricky Nolasco. Mitch Haniger, who has been having the best overall at-bats on the team, crushed a 3-2 fastball into deep left-center for his second homer of the season.

It’s a lead that Seattle starter Felix Hernandez couldn’t hold.

A leadoff double from Albert Pujols in the bottom of the second led to a Danny Espinosa two-out RBI single right field to trim the lead to 2-1.

The Angels tied the game an inning later. Another leadoff double, this time a rocket to center off the bat of Yunel Escobar was followed by a single up the middle from Kole Calhoun to make it 2-2.

Two innings later, Escobar got Hernandez again. This time the park wouldn’t hold him. His rocket carried over the wall in center to make it 3-2. Hernandez worked out of the inning and followed with a scoreless sixth. He finished with three runs allowed on 10 hits with a walk and six strikeouts.