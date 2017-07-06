Seattle has lost nine of its past 11 games to fall to 41-46 on the season.

The Mariners’ eighth straight loss at Safeco Field — a disconcerting 7-4 defeat to the struggling Oakland A’s — was sealed well before the sky grew dark on a perfect summer night.

Down three in the first inning and seven by the fifth inning, the Mariners had removed any drama before the announced crowd of 18,368 even thought about stretching in the seventh inning.

A late push in the ninth made the score respectable. Danny Valencia belted a three-run homer off A’s reliever Daniel Coulombe, but it only halved the deficit that the Mariners were trailing by.

A day earlier Mariners manager Scott Servais opined that the team had reached a critical point in the 2017 season. A lackluster showing featuring baserunning miscues by Mitch Haniger and Jean Segura and a listless loss to an A’s team that came into the game with a 13-27 road record wasn’t the response he was looking for.

Besides the home losing streak, Seattle has lost nine of its past 11 games to fall to 41-46 on the season.

Seattle starter Sam Gaviglio, who had given the Mariners innings of some quality in his outings, but not always much quantity, provided neither against the A’s in his worst outing of the season.

Gaviglio pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up seven runs on nine hits, including two homers, with three walks and six strikeouts.

He struggled in his first inning of work and his last and pieced together a few decent frames in between. Oakland scored three runs in the first inning and probably could’ve had more. Gaviglio kept the damage to three runs, then worked three scoreless innings and seemed poised to at least keep the Mariners within striking distance.

But it fell apart in the fifth. He gave up a leadoff single, issued a walk and then served up a towering three-run homer to right field off the bat of Khris Davis to make it 6-0. Later with two outs, Bruce Maxwell slammed a solo shot to left field to make it 7-0 and end Gaviglio’s night.

Across the diamond, a pitcher named Paul Blackburn made his second big-league start of the season, tossing 7 2/3 innings and allowing one run on eight hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because Blackburn was briefly a Mariners prospect. He was acquired along with first baseman Daniel Vogelbach from the Cubs for pitcher Mike Montgomery in what has become a regrettable trade for the Mariners. Blackburn was shipped to the A’s this offseason for first baseman Valencia.

Blackburn’s only run allowed came from one of the handful of positives for Seattle on the night. Haniger, who came in with just two hits in his previous 32 at-bats, hit a solo homer to right field in the bottom of the fifth. Haniger also had a double earlier in the game.

Segura was also a positive on the night, going 4-for-4 with a double.

With Gaviglio’s struggles, the Mariners called on former starter Yovani Gallardo on relatively short rest to pitch in long relief. Gallardo threw three innings on Tuesday and came back and tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.