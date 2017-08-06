Aledmys Diaz homered and had two hits, and Jack Flaherty struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the visiting Memphis Redbirds shut out the Tacoma Rainiers 6-0 on Sunday.

In the third, Memphis scored on a triple by Nick Martini that brought home Breyvic Valera. In the following at-bat, Tyler O’Neill hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Martini to give the Redbirds a 2-0 lead. In the fourth, Diaz and Jose Adolis Garcia hit solo home runs.

At Salem-Keizer 7, Everett 1

Everett managed just two hits against the Volcanoes and scored an unearned run in the sixth on a wild pitch.