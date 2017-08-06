Share story

By
The Seattle Times

Aledmys Diaz homered and had two hits, and Jack Flaherty struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the visiting Memphis Redbirds shut out the Tacoma Rainiers 6-0 on Sunday.

In the third, Memphis scored on a triple by Nick Martini that brought home Breyvic Valera. In the following at-bat, Tyler O’Neill hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Martini to give the Redbirds a 2-0 lead. In the fourth, Diaz and Jose Adolis Garcia hit solo home runs.

At Salem-Keizer 7, Everett 1

Everett managed just two hits against the Volcanoes and scored an unearned run in the sixth on a wild pitch.

From web reports