The outfielder acquired in a trade from the Diamondbacks spoke to the local media for the first time on Thursday.

Share story

Ryan Divish
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Mitch Haniger has been penciled into the opening day starting right field spot for the Mariners. Many fans are still asking, “Who?”

Acquired in the trade that brought shortstop Jean Segura to the Mariners from Arizona, Haniger is a 26-year-old, right-handed hitting outfielder with some power potential and above average defensive skills.

Here’s his first conversation with the local media from the Mariners’ pre-spring luncheon.

Ryan Divish: 206-464-2373 or rdivish@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @RyanDivish. Ryan Divish covers the Mariners and offers his perspective all season. He gives his inside look at Major League Baseball and power rankings every Sunday.