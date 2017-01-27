The outfielder acquired in a trade from the Diamondbacks spoke to the local media for the first time on Thursday.

Mitch Haniger has been penciled into the opening day starting right field spot for the Mariners. Many fans are still asking, “Who?”

Acquired in the trade that brought shortstop Jean Segura to the Mariners from Arizona, Haniger is a 26-year-old, right-handed hitting outfielder with some power potential and above average defensive skills.

Here’s his first conversation with the local media from the Mariners’ pre-spring luncheon.