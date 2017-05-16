The mercurial rise from solid starting pitching prospect, to converted reliever, to flame-throwing big league set-up man to taking over as the Mariners’ closer occurred in just five quick months last season for Edwin Diaz.

After his ascension in 2016 and a brilliant showing in the World Baseball Classic, Diaz was locked into the role and slated to be the Mariners’ closer of the foreseeable future.

A month and a half into the 2017 season, he has been demoted.

On Tuesday — a day after Diaz’s non-strike throwing implosion against the A’s — Mariners manager Scott Servais announced that a change was being made.

“We’ve got to get Edwin right,” Servais said. “He’s got a great arm. We know what he can do when he is right. Right now, it’s probably not going to be in the ninth inning.”

Diaz stood at his locker and addressed the demotion without hiding. Even with less than a full year of big league experience, he understands that part of the responsibility of being a closer is to be there at times of failure and now relegation.

“I know I’m not pitching good right now,” he said. “And I just want the team to win. I agree with (Servais). I need to fix my things and then I will be back as the closer.”

The closing duties will now fall to a handful of pitchers with not any one specifically tasked to fill the role.

“We’ll piece it together,” Servais said.

The plan is to play matchups more in the ninth, meaning lefty Marc Rzepczynski and any of three right-handers — Steve Cishek, Tony Zych and Nick Vincent — could pitch to close out a game. Cishek, who lost his closing job to Diaz on Aug. 1 of last season, has the most experience, having saved 25 games in 2016 and 120 games in his career. But he’s just back from offseason hip surgery and the hope is not to overuse him early.

“We wanted to slow play him, but that might not be the case every night,” Servais said.

Diaz entered Monday night’s game with a 6-3 lead. He retired the first batter he faced on a pop-out, but then walked four straight batters before being lifted for Zych, who closed out a 6-5 win. Of the 28 pitches thrown by Diaz, just 12 were strikes.

But the decision for the change wasn’t so much about the frustrating and disappointing results of that outing. This was about the factors behind the results — broken mechanics and an inability to fix them mid-game.

“What we saw last night was certainly a 23-year-old that didn’t have a good feel for what was going on out there and more importantly didn’t know how to fix it,” Servais said. “I think with where we are at the major league level and the pressures of the ninth inning, it’s probably a situation where we do give him some work earlier int he game. Some nights it might be the sixth inning, it might be the the seventh inning or it might be more than one inning to get him back going.”

There was a feeling of helplessness for Diaz. He couldn’t throw the ball where he wanted and didn’t know how to fix it in the moment. There was panic in his mind and discombobulation with his body and his mechanics.

“I was thinking about a lot of stuff in that game,” he said. “That’s never happened in a game to me before.”

The process to fix Diaz began on Tuesday afternoon with pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre. It started in the video room going over his mechanics. The coach and the reliever played catch together, discussing the mechanical changes that need to be addressed to get Diaz back to the flame-throwing phenomenon that was so different last season. They would throw and talk and at times Stottlemyre would demonstrate and Diaz tried to follow.