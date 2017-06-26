Yes, less than halfway into a 162-game season, I’m calling it. Seattle’s 16-year postseason drought will come to an end this fall.

The following statement comes with no hedging or built-in excuses.

You won’t see phrases like “assuming x works out” or “given y doesn’t go awry.”

Maybe this is an all-too-early all-in prediction, but based on the past month, it feels right.

Ready? The Mariners are going to make the playoffs.

The talent is there, the belief is emerging, and the health is nearly intact. It might not happen till the last day of the season, but their clubhouse will see champagne.

Perhaps there was a similar sentiment last season when the M’s surged after the All-Star break. Walkoff win after walkoff win created an aura suggesting the playoffs were destiny.

And though there have been magical moments peppered throughout this season, my forecast has nothing to do with mystique. The Mariners (39-39), who are 2½ games out of the wild-card race, are simply one of the five best teams in the American League.

First, consider the offense. Seattle’s lineup is Aristotle deep.

Not only are the Mariners’ 382 runs the eighth most in MLB — their 144 in June are more than any other team.

Some of this has to do with the otherworldly dimension guys like Mike Zunino are playing in. The M’s catcher had 28 runs batted in in his 112 games two years ago and 30 this month alone. But it’s also because a collection of players having All-Star caliber seasons finally get to play together at once.

There’s outfielder Ben Gamel, whose .346 average would lead the American League if he had seven more plate appearances. There’s shortstop Jean Segura, whose .330 average would be fourth in the AL if he had 21 more plate appearances. There’s outfielder Mitch Haniger, who led MLB in wins above replacement before straining his oblique 21 games into the season.

You’ve got Nelson Cruz, whose 58 RBI are second in the AL. You’ve got potential Hall of Famer Robinson Cano, whose 810 OPS is .41 points below his career average. And you’ve got Kyle Seager, whose .254/.328/.408 slash line is also short of his usual bar.

See, that’s one of the major differences between the 2016 and 2017 M’s. Early on last year, you had a slew of players putting up better stats than their career marks suggested they would. But this year, many of the big run producers are either performing worse than they have historically, or have no history to compare to.

In other words, there’s little reason to assume a substantial drop-off.

Next, consider the pitching. This is a far more tenuous area than the lineup, but it’s not one undeserving of optimism.

Felix Hernandez returned last week and was productive in a six-inning, six-strikeout win over the Astros. James Paxton, though borderline awful in June, was among the best pitchers in baseball through his first five starts. Andrew Moore threw seven solid innings in his first major-league start, Drew Smyly’s return is inching closer, as is Hisashi Iwakuma’s.

Oh, and the bullpen that had the worst earned-run average in baseball at one point in May? It’s now 14th.

Lastly, consider the executive.

No general manager is perfect, but Jerry Dipoto has had an impressive stretch. Though it has been marred by health issues to a degree, his trading Taijuan Walker for Segura and Haniger looks like a win for Seattle in the early going.

He also added Jarrod Dyson, acquired Gamel, stuck with Zunino and refused to dangle the aging Cruz, whose value in some people’s eyes had peaked a season or two ago.

The Mariners will likely need another key piece for a deep run, but Dipoto has shown the capacity to make the necessary transaction.

So start to believe. I know that’s a harrowing order when it comes to this team, but there’s good reason.

The Mariners’ Oct. 1 matchup with the Angels is the last game on the schedule. It won’t be the last game they play.