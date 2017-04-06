Still searching for that elusive win No. 1, the Mariners wrap up a four-game series vs. the Astros in Houston. Follow along live for complete coverage and commentary.
The Mariners are 0-3 for the first time since 2004. But, with the 2017 season still in its infant stages, hope is not lost. Seattle will look for the all-elusive win No. 1 on Thursday as they wrap up a four-game series in Houston.
Ariel Miranda takes the mound for the M’s, in place of the injured Drew Smyly, while the Astros will counter with 24-year-old Joe Musgrove.
First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports and ESPN 710 AM radio. Follow along live as we bring you live coverage, photos, stats and commentary.
