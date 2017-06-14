Mariners complete the three-day process by taking four players from the Pacific Northwest in their final four picks

Ryan Divish
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

MINNEAPOLIS — There was an audible exhale from Scott Hunter that could be heard through the scratchy connection of a conference call. The 2017 Major League Baseball draft — his first as Seattle’s amateur scouting director — had finished with the Mariners making selections for rounds 11 through 40 on Wednesday.

“It’s a sigh of relief to say the least,” Hunter said. “I talked to the room at the end of it. You spend so much time with the staff and the guys were pretty much nomads during the course of the spring season traveling around. When you spend 18 days in a room eating three meals a day with your crew of guys, it was kind of an emotional moment for me getting through that first draft. I just had a few moments and a few words for them, thanking them for their effort and the communication and trusting in the few changes from the last regime to now. Everybody bought in.”

But the biggest aspect of that group effort was the fact that the Mariners have reached preliminary agreements on their top 10 draft picks and many more beyond that, including first-round pick Evan White — a first baseman out of Kentucky and coveted high school pitcher Sam Carlson — a hard-throwing, high school pitcher out of the Minneapolis suburbs. Getting the drafted players signed can be just as much work as the selection process.

“Right now, I’m getting emails from our area scouts after we put out the offers and I would think at this point, nine out of our top 10 should be in our minicamp when it starts,” Hunter said.

The minicamp begins on Saturday with players reporting to the Mariners complex in Peoria, Arizona for physicals. There will be a light workout on Sunday and three days of full workouts before many players depart for Everett or other teams.

The only player of the top 10 that won’t report is Carlson, who is still finishing up his high school season. He will report after it’s done.

“I can’t take credit for that one,” Hunter said of the agreements being reached. “The effort the staff gave from all four crosscheckers, to the front office management, to the support from Tom McNamara (former scouting director), who has been a great sounding board for me and picking up the phone and making agents aren’t giving us the run around. We were able to really move this pretty good. It was a total team effort.”

White will follow the tradition of top picks by appearing at Safeco Field. The plan is for him to be at Thursday’s game on June 22nd vs. the Tigers.

“He’s going to fly back here to Seattle either with me or the Everett team on Wednesday,” Hunter said. “We’ll do the official signing here, let him meet Scott Servais, do the tour of the clubhouse, see the players and take batting practice as well on the field.”

Of the first 30 picks, Hunter expects most of them to sign.

“At this point, I’m pretty confident that everyone drafted up until the later rounds in the 30s, there’s probably about four or five guys that may take a little time,” Hunter said. “They are sitting back and weighing their options.”

Seattle went local in their final four rounds of the draft, taking players from the Pacific Northwest. All are expected to honor their college commitments.

  • 37th round — outfielder Jesse Franklin from Seattle Prep, who was the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state and  is committed to the University of Michigan.
  • 38th round — talented left-handed pitcher Kolby Somers from Hillsboro, Ore., who is committed to the University of Oregon.
  • 39th round — shortstop Jack Smith out of Mercer Island, who is committed to Washington State.
  • 40th round — third baseman Zach Needham, a Puyallup native who played for Edmonds Community College and is committed to University of Houston.

“We wanted to secure a few kids from the area that we really believed in, but just might not have the finances to sign them,” Hunter said.

Of the 40 picks, the Mariners selected 23 pitchers, including eight left-handers, three catchers, nine infielders (two first baseman, five shortstops and two third basemen) and five outfielders. They went college heavy with 32 college players and only eight high school players.

RD

PICK

PLAYER

POS

B-T

HT

WT

DOB

SCHOOL

HOMETOWN

1

17

Evan White

1B

R-L

6-3

205

04/26/96

University of Kentucky

Gahanna, OH

2

55

Sam Carlson

RHP

R-R

6-4

208

12/03/98

Burnsville High School

Savage, MN

3

93

Wyatt Mills

RHP

R-R

6-3

175

01/25/95

Gonzaga University

Spokane, WA

4

123

Seth Elledge

RHP

R-R

6-2

238

05/20/96

Dallas Baptist University

Frisco, TX

5

153

David Banuelos

C

R-R

6-0

205

10/01/96

Long Beach State University

Ontario, CA

6

183

Oliver Jaskie

LHP

L-L

6-3

210

11/17/95

University of Michigan

Ada, MI

7

213

Max Roberts

LHP

L-L

6-5

160

07/23/97

Wabash Valley College

Valparaiso, IN

8

243

Billy Cooke

CF

R-R

5-10

175

09/26/95

Coastal Carolina University

Maitland, FL

9

273

Jorge Benitez

LHP

L-L

6-3

160

06/02/99

Leadership Christian Academy

Levittown, Puerto Rico

10

303

Randy Bell

RHP

R-R

5-10

190

02/11/95

University of South Alabama

Woodville, MS

11

333

JP Sears

LHP

R-L

5-11

180

02/19/96

The Citadel

Sumter, SC

12

363

Darren McCaughan

RHP

R-R

6-1

200

03/18/96

Cal State Long Beach

Downey, CA

13

393

Luis Alvarado

RHP

R-R

6-4

180

01/05/97

Nebraska

Salinas, Puerto Rico

14

423

Trevor Casanova

C

L-R

6-0

200

06/22/96

El Camino College

Corona, CA

15

453

Tommy Romero

RHP

L-R

6-2

225

07/08/97

Eastern Florida State College

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

16

483

Orlando Razo

LHP

L-L

5-11

185

07/07/95

UC Davis

San Mateo, CA

17

513

Jamal Wade

RHP

R-R

6-0

205

02/08/96

Maryland

Owings Mills, MD

18

543

Myles Christian

CF

L-R

6-2

180

02/26/98

Olive Branch High School

Olive Branch, MS

19

573

Kevin Santa

SS

L-R

5-10

180

03/09/95

University of Tampa

Yabucoa, Puerto Rico

20

603

Troy Dixon

C

L-R

6-2

205

04/26/95

St. Johns University

Egg Harbor Township, NJ

21

633

Connor Hoover

SS

L-R

5-10

185

07/18/96

University of North Georgia

Appling, GA

22

663

Johnny Adams

SS

R-R

6-0

198

09/02/94

Boston College

Walpole, MA

23

693

Sam Delaplane

RHP

R-R

5-11

175

03/27/95

Eastern Michigan University

San Jose, CA

24

723

Louis Boyd

SS

R-R

5-10

169

05/04/94

University of Arizona

North Vancouver, BC

25

753

Bryan Pall

RHP

R-R

6-1

215

10/28/95

University of Michigan

Orland Park, IL

26

783

Austin Hutchison

RHP

R-R

6-1

205

04/09/95

University of Mount Olive

Dandridge, TN

27

813

Collin Kober

RHP

R-R

6-1

185

09/08/94

McNeese State University

Lake Charles, LA

28

843

Johnny Slater

CF

L-L

6-1

185

08/09/95

University of Michigan

Southfield, MI

29

873

David Gerber

RHP

R-R

6-1

200

09/24/94

Creighton University

Naperville, IL

30

903

Scott Boches

RHP

R-R

6-5

205

10/17/94

Marist College

Festerville, PA

31

933

Ryan Costello

3B

L-R

6-2

200

06/13/96

Central Connecticut State University

Wethersfield, CT

32

963

Ryan Garcia

1B

L-L

6-2

205

07/08/95

Point Loma Nazarene University

Oceanside, CA

33

993

Chris Castellanos

LHP

L-L

5-10

185

05/08/95

Stanford University

Long Beach, CA

34

1023

David Hessslink

LHP

R-L

6-2

190

04/12/95

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

San Diego, CA

35

1053

Hunter Lonigro

RHP

R-R

6-3

190

10/29/98

Connellsville Area School

Connellsville, PA

36

1083

Heston Kjerstad

CF

S-R

6-3

180

02/12/99

Canyon Randall High School

Amarillo, TX

37

1113

Jesse Franklin

CF

L-L

6-2

207

12/01/98

Seattle Prep

Seattle, WA

38

1143

Kolby Somers

LHP

L-L

6-1

195

06/03/99

Century High School

Hillsboro, OR

39

1173

Jack Smith

SS

R-R

6-2

185

07/26/99

Mercer Island High School

Mercer Island, WA

40

1203

Zach Needham

3B

S-R

6-2

205

06/07/97

Edmonds Community College

Puyallup, WA
