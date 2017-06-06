Seattle is looking to lock up Segura to be their leadoff hitter and shortstop beyond next season.

After years of searching for a productive shortstop since the departure of Alex Rodriguez, the Mariners have found one in Jean Segura and they are working to keep him.

A Major League Baseball source confirmed an initial report from Jon Morosi of the MLB Network that the team is working on signing Segura to a multi-year extension. The two sides are in discussions and no parameters of a possible deal were given from the source.

But a report from the Dominican Republic put the deal at 5 years, $70 million.

Segura, 27, was acquired in the offseason from the Diamondbacks along with outfielder Mitch Haniger and pitcher Zac Curtis in exchange for pitcher Taijuan Walker and infielder Ketel Marte. He has been everything the Mariners expected and more. Before suffering a high ankle sprain that forced him to the 10-day disabled list on June 3, Segura was hitting .341, tied for the best batting average in the American League with an .852 on-base plus slugging percentage, 10 doubles, four homers and 20 RBI and seven stolen bases in 43 games.

Segura is in his final year of arbitration eligibility in 2018 and would be a free agent after the season.