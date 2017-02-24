Manager Scott Servais announced the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League opener. It's one you could see often this season.

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Mariners open the 2017 Cactus League season on Saturday at Peoria Stadium with the annual charity game against the San Diego Padres — their complex-mate and one-time “natural rival.”

Left-hander Ariel Miranda will get the start on the mound and pitch two innings. He will be replaced by right-hander Cody Martin for two innings as the starting pitchers get in their work.

On Friday, manager Scott Servais announced his starting lineup for the Cactus League opener. It’s a lineup that fans are likely to see often this season.

Jarrod Dyson LF

Jean Segura SS

Robinson Cano 2B

Nelson Cruz DH

Kyle Seager 3B

Mitch Haniger RF

Daniel Vogelbach 1B

Mike Zunino C

Leonys Martin CF

“It’ll be our Day One lineup,” Servais said. “Guys are ready to play.”

Well, it might no be the exact lineup on Opening Day on April 2 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. If the Astros go with lefty Dallas Keuchel as their opening day starter, as they’ve done in the past, you may see a little different look. Danny Valencia would most likely be at first base instead of Vogelbach. Though the left-handed hitting Dyson might still get the start against Keuchel in that first game. Servais won’t use a platoon player label on Dyson just yet.

“I talked to him yesterday. And said, ‘hey be ready.’ It’s not going to be just straight platoon,'” Servais said. “I’d like to see what he can do against left-handed pitchers in spring training. It is the spring and keep that in context, but I’m curious to see what it looks like. Obviously what he brings, speed-wise, the range on defense, he can impact games in other ways than just the bat. But I want to give him an opportunity here to see what happens.”

Dyson has never been an every day player in his career, spending much of his time as a fourth outfielder type with Kansas City. Here’s his platoon splits.

If Dyson isn’t in the lineup because of a lefty starter on the mound, the Mariners would plan on using Segura at the top of the batting order and possibly moving Haniger to the No. 2 spot. That lineup would look something like this:

Jean Segura SS

Mitch Haniger RF

Robinson Cano 2B

Nelson Cruz DH

Kyle Seager 3B

Danny Valencia 1B

Mike Zunino C

Guillermo Heredia or Taylor Motter LF

Leonys Martin CF

That right-handed hitting left field spot would be interesting if Heredia doesn’t make the roster. The utility player battle between Taylor Motter and Shawn O’Malley will be something to watch in Cactus League play. Motter seems to have an early edge because he is believed to be better defensively than O’Malley at most positions, specifically shortstop. He also has a little more pop in his bat. There is a scenario where they could keep both of them and use one as the fourth outfielder.

For fans going to Cactus League games, they’ll get a chance to see Cano and Cruz in games more than non-WBC years.

“Talking to them about how much they want to play before they go, they will play a little bit more than normal before they head off to the WBC,” Servais said. “They just want to get some timing down and make sure they feel good at the plate. You will see those guys play a little more than every other day going forward.”

San Diego will start right-hander Paul Clemens on Saturday.