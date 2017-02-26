Mariners 13, Padres 2 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

Nelson Cruz got the Mariners on the scoreboard with his second homer in as many games. Cruz launched a solo blast to left-center off of Padres starter and former Mariners’ farmhand Zach Lee for a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second.

“He looks ok,” deadpanned manager Scott Servais. “He needs to start saving them, maybe work some singles and work an at-bat and save those homers for the season.”

Seattle broke the game open in the bottom of third, scoring six runs on three hits — all singles. How? Well after Ben Gamel’s leadoff single to right, Padres reliever and former first-round pick Michael Kelly walked the next for batters to push across two runs. He was replaced by right-hander Bryan Rodriguez, who promptly walked the first batter he faced for the third run of the inning. Singles from Mike Freeman and Shawn O’Malley drove in runs and another scored on Gamel’s fielder’s choice in his second at-bat of the inning. A total of 12 hitters came to the plate. It ended when home plate umpire Scott Barry rung up Robinson Cano for a strikeout looking on a pitch that was clearly off the plate.

The fiesta of walks continued in the fifth inning when Dnilson Lamet also walked the bases loaded and walked in a run in a four-run frame.

The Mariners had 11 hits, but drew 14 walks in the game. Conversely, their six pitchers used allowed just eight hits and didn’t walk a batter. Seattle pitchers have yet to walk a batter in two games.

“I’ve really been happy with our pitching staff,” Servais said. “The guys are going right after them and attacking and trying to get early contact. There were some deeper counts today, but still really aggressive and throwing the ball well.”

Player(s) of the game

Right-hander Chris Heston and lefty Dillon Overton gave the Mariners two scoreless innings each to start out the game. The two starters likely ticketed for Class AAA Tacoma allowed just one hit apiece and struck out a batter, showing good command and efficiency.

“Effective, good sinker, which is what we thought we were getting,” Servais said of Heston. “I really liked Overton. His changeup was really effective against left-handed hitters and you don’t usually see that from younger pitchers.”

Quotable

“We had a lot of long at-bats. They struggled getting it over the plate a little bit. But we didn’t chase. We stayed with our plan. It was a long game. We’re getting it going here — the second game into it and a lot of good at-bats.” — Servais on the walks

Highlights

On Tap

The Mariners are back at Peoria Stadium for a third straight game, hosting the Kansas City Royals. Right-hander Yovani Gallardo will make the start for Seattle. Kansas City will go with lefty and former Mariner Jason Vargas. First pitch is set for 12:10 (PT). The game will not be televised, but there would be a live radio broadcast on ESPN 710 and mariners.com.