Follow above for live updates, analysis and commentary from the second game of a four-game series between the Mariners (48-49) and Yankees (49-45).

The Mariners returned home Thursday with yet another chance to cross the .500 mark. Yet again, they couldn’t do it. Seattle opened its four-game series with the Yankees with a 4-1 loss, despite an excellent outing from Felix Hernandez. The series continues Friday at 7:10 p.m. Follow above for live updates, analysis and commentary.

Tonight’s matchup pits young right-hander Andrew Moore (1-1, 5.25 ERA) against veteran Yankees lefty C.C. Sabathia (8-3, 3.54 ERA). Moore recorded quality starts in all of his first four pro outings but faltered in his fifth, allowing five runs over three innings to the White Sox his last time out. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.