Follow here for live updates, analysis and commentary as the Mariners (48-50) take on the Yankees (50-45) in the third of four at Safeco Field.

The Mariners’ struggles at Safeco Field continued last night, dropping their second in a row to the Yankees. The M’s are still looking for their first win since returning home from a 5-1 road trip to open the second half of the season. Follow above for live updates, analysis and commentary.

The Mariners send left-hander Ariel Miranda (7-4, 4.35 ERA) to the mound against the Yankees’ Masahiro Tanaka (7-9, 5.33 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.