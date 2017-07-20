Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (48-48) face the Yankees (48-45) in the opening game of a four-game series at Safeco Field.

The Mariners catapulted back into the heat of the AL Wild Card race with a 5-1 road trip. They now head home for perhaps their biggest series of the season, as Seattle plays host to the Wild Card-leading New York Yankees this weekend.

Felix Hernandez (5-3, 4.20 ERA) takes the mound for Seattle, opposing New York’s ace Luis Severino (5-4, 3.40 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and 710 ESPN AM radio.