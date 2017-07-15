The Mariners opened the second half with a win against the White Sox last night. Now Felix Hernandez gets the ball looking to make it three in a row. Follow here for live updates from Chicago.

James Paxton delivered a strong six innings as the Mariners (44-47) opened the second half of the season with a win in Chicago on Friday. Today, Felix Hernandez (4-3, 4.44 ERA) is looking to follow that performance and get the M’s back to two games under .500. Follow above for live updates, analysis and commentary from the M’s second of three games against the White Sox (38-50) at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Hernandez is opposed by the White Sox left-hander Derek Holland (5-9, 5.01 ERA), a familiar face as Texas Ranger for his first eight MLB seasons before joining the White Sox this year. First pitch is at 4:10 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.

