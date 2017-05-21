Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners face the White Sox in the final game of a four-game series at Safeco Field.

Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (20-24) face the White Sox (19-22) in the final game of a four-game series at Safeco Field.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

Chris Heston takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Derek Holland. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.