Follow along live as the Mariners look to continue success at home, as they take on the White Sox in Seattle.

Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (20-22) face the White Sox (17-22) in the second game of a four-game series at Safeco Field.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

Ariel Miranda (3-2, 4.79 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Jose Quintana (2-5, 4.38 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.