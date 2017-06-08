Having won nine of their last ten games, the Mariners take on the first-place Twins. Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (30-30) face the Twins (29-26) in the final game of a three-game series at Safeco Field.
Christian Bergman (3-2, 4.36 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Minnesota’s Kyle Gibson (2-4, 7.23 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.
