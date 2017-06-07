Having won eight of their last nine games, the Mariners take on the first-place Twins. Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (29-30) face the Twins (29-25) in the second game of a three-game series at Safeco Field.

Yovani Gallardo (2-6, 6.24 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Minnesota’s Adalberto Mejia (1-1, 3.95 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.