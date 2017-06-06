Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (28-30) face the Twins (29-24) in the opening game of a three-game series at Safeco Field.
Having won seven of their last eight games and fresh off a sweep over the Rays, the Mariners turn their sights toward the first-place Twins. Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (28-30) face the Twins (29-24) in the opening game of a three-game series at Safeco Field.
James Paxton (4-0, 1.26 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Minnesota’s Hector Santiago (4-5, 4.76 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.
Meanwhile, Felix Hernandez makes his first rehab start with the Tacoma Rainiers starting at 6 p.m. It will be his first action since going down on April 25 with a right shoulder injury.
