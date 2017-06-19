Follow our live coverage, commentary and analysis as the Mariners return to Safeco Field to play the Tigers
After a week on the road, the Mariners are finally back at Safeco Field. The M’s kick off a week-long home stand with a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers Monday night.
Follow our live coverage, updates and analysis as the Mariners (34-37) take on Detroit (32-36) behind the right arm of Sam Gaviglio (3-1, 3.41 ERA), who’s been solid on the mound lately, compiling a 3-1 record in six starts.
The Tigers will start RHP Anibal Sanchez, who’s was recently called up by Detroit after spending the last few weeks with Triple-A Toledo. Sanchez was 0-2 in four starts with Toledo, and posted a 4.60 ERA.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on TV on ESPN and ROOTNW, and on the radio on 710ESPN.
