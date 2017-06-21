Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (36-37) face the Tigers (32-38) in the third game of a four-game series at Safeco Field.

Winners of three straight, the Mariners look to keep rolling at home Wednesday night against Detroit. Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (36-37) face the Tigers (32-38) in the third game of a four-game series at Safeco Field.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

James Paxton, who has struggled in recent outings, looks to get back on track for Seattle. Meanwhile, last season’s Cy Young runner up Justin Verlander will look to get himself back on track as well for Detroit. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and 710 ESPN AM radio.