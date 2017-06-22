Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (37-37) face the Tigers (32-39) in the third game of a four-game series at Safeco Field.

Winners of four straight, the Mariners are back to .500. But, can Seattle finally get above .500 for the first time this season? Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (37-37) face the Tigers (32-39) in the third game of a four-game series at Safeco Field.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

Heralded prospect Andrew Moore makes his major league debut Thursday night opposite Detroit’s Daniel Norris. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and 710 ESPN AM radio.