Winners of two straight, the Mariners look to keep rolling at home Tuesday night against Detroit. Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (35-37) face the Tigers (32-37) in the second game of a four-game series at Safeco Field.
Ariel Miranda (6-3, 4.17 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Detroit’s Jordan Zimmermann (5-5, 5.35 ERA) . First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and 710 ESPN AM radio.
- ‘Junino’: Here’s a look at Mike Zunino’s monster month of June
- Hisashi Iwakuma won’t return this weekend as expected
- This is the time for Mariners to make their move | Calkins
