The Mariners return home after a series win in Anaheim and send Andrew Moore to the mound for his second big-league start. Follow here for live updates from their series-opener vs. the Royals.
After taking two of three from the Angels in Anaheim, the Mariners are back at Safeco Field to open a seven-game Fourth-of-July homestand, beginning Monday against the Royals (41-40). Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (41-42) try to maintain momentum and open the homestand on a positive note.
Right-hander Andrew Moore will make his second Major League start for the M’s, opposite the Royals’ Ian Kennedy (2-6, 4.72 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT. You can find the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.
