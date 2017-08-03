Follow here for live updates and analysis as the Mariners (55-54) continue their road trip and open a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals (55-51), who sit a game and a half above the M's in the Wild Card standings.
Before they open their four-game series tonight, the Mariners had a chance to get within a half game of the Royals for the second American League Wild Card spot last night. Kansas City lost again to Baltimore, but so did the Mariners in Texas.
Now the two teams, separated by only a game and a half in the Wild Card standings (with the Tampa Bay Rays in between, a half game out), open a pivotal four-game series at Kaufman Stadium. The Mariners will have Yovani Gallardo (5-7, 5.34 ERA) on the mound in the series opener, facing the Royals’ Trevor Cahill (4-3, 4.15 ERA).
First pitch is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.
- Last night: Mariners lose series finale at Texas with big series looming in Kansas City
- Jarrod Dyson returns to KC hoping to lead Mariners to a series win over his old team
- James Paxton and Edwin Diaz take home monthly honors
