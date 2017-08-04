Follow here for live updates and analysis as the Mariners (55-55) play the Royals (56-51) in the second of a four-game series at Kauffman Stadium with Wild Card implications.

The Mariners and Royals opened a big four-game series last night in Kansas City, with the Royals rallying to take the first game and increase their Wild Card lead over the Mariners to 2.5 games.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

The series continues tonight with James Paxton (11-3, 2.68 ERA) looking to get the Mariners back on track. Unfortunately, the calendar has turned to August. Paxton earned American League starter of the month for July after posting a 6-0 record with a 1.37 ERA. He’ll be opposed by Royals right-hander Jason Hammel (5-8, 4.75 ERA), who had a fine July of his own. He’s on a run of five straight starts without allowing more than three runs.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.