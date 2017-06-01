Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (25-29) face the Rockies (33-22) in the second game of a two-game series at Safeco Field.
Using our mobile app? Switch to browser
Yovani Gallardo (2-5, 5.76 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Colorado’s Kyle Freeland (5-3, 3.59 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.
