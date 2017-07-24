Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary as the Mariners open their three-game series against the Red Sox

After dropping their last series to the Yankees, the Mariners now continue their home stand against the stellar Boston Red Sox, who lead the AL East with a 55-45 record.

The big lefty James Paxton (9-3, 3.05 ERA) takes the mound for the M’s while another southpaw, Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2, 3.66 ERA) gets the start for Boston. Paxton is a perfect 4-0 in his last four starts while Rodriguez is making his second start since a knee injury sidelined him on June 1.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m., and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and 710 ESPN AM radio.