Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary as the Mariners open their three-game series against the Red Sox
After dropping their last series to the Yankees, the Mariners now continue their home stand against the stellar Boston Red Sox, who lead the AL East with a 55-45 record.
Follow our live analysis, coverage and commentary as the Mariners (49-51) face the Red Sox in the first of this three-game series at Safeco Field.
The big lefty James Paxton (9-3, 3.05 ERA) takes the mound for the M’s while another southpaw, Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2, 3.66 ERA) gets the start for Boston. Paxton is a perfect 4-0 in his last four starts while Rodriguez is making his second start since a knee injury sidelined him on June 1.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m., and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and 710 ESPN AM radio.
