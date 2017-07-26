Follow here for live updates, analysis and commentary as the Mariners (51-51) go for a sweep of the Red Sox (55-47) in a matinee at Safeco Field.

The Mariners have had eight chances to eclipse a .500 winning percentage this season. They’ve done it once — a three-game stretch in June following a 9-6 win over the Tigers. Here they are again, at 51-51. Can Seattle get over the hump? The M’s play a getaway game against the Red Sox to find out — and also go for a sweep of the AL East leaders.

Seattle sends Andrew Moore (1-2, 5.40 ERA) to the mound against Red Sox ace Chris Sale (12-4, 2.48 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.