Follow along live as the Mariners look to get offense going in Boston vs. the Red Sox.

Share story

By

Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (21-28) face the Red Sox (26-21) in the second game of a three-game series in Boston.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser »  ]

Rob Whalen takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Boston’s Brian Johnson. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.

Most Read Stories

Sale! Get 90% off digital access.
Seattle Times sports staff