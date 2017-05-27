Follow along live as the Mariners look to get offense going in Boston vs. the Red Sox.
Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (21-28) face the Red Sox (26-21) in the second game of a three-game series in Boston.
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
Rob Whalen takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Boston’s Brian Johnson. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Zestimates are off by $40,000; now hundreds of data crunchers vie to improve Zillow’s model
- 2 men shot at Seattle’s Gas Works Park; suspect sought
- Seattle once again nation’s fastest-growing big city; population exceeds 700,000 | FYI Guy
- Off-lease used cars are flooding market, pushing prices down
- 2 Bellevue High students investigated in alleged rape of 14-year-old girl at Yarrow Point party
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.