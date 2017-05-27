Follow along live as the Mariners look to get offense going in Boston vs. the Red Sox.

Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (21-28) face the Red Sox (26-21) in the second game of a three-game series in Boston.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

Rob Whalen takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Boston’s Brian Johnson. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.