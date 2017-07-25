Follow here for live updates, analysis and commentary as the Mariners (50-51) take on the Red Sox (55-46) in the second of three games at Safeco Field.
After James Paxton’s gem to help the Mariners open their home series against the Red Sox with a win, Felix Hernandez takes the mound in the second game of three between Seattle and Boston. Hernandez struck out nine over seven innings against the Yankees his last start, lowering his July ERA to 2.63 and 1.00 over his last three starts.
Hernandez (5-4, 3.88 ERA) is opposed by Red Sox left-hander Drew Pomeranz (10-4, 3.51 ERA), whose July ERA bests even Hernandez’s at 2.55. The Blue Jays mustered just three hits and an unearned run off Pomeranz in his last start. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.
- Last night: James Paxton quiets Red Sox as Mariners win 4-0
- Newly acquired Marco Gonzales goes six innings in Tacoma debut
- Taylor Motter optioned to Triple-A; Danny Espinosa joins 25-man roster
