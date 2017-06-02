Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (25-30) face the Rockies (29-27) in the opening game of a three-game series at Safeco Field.

The Mariners look to get back on track Friday as they open a series with the Rays. Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (25-30) face the Rockies (29-27) in the opening game of a three-game series at Safeco Field.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

Christian Bergman takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Tampa Bay’s Jake Odorizzi. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.