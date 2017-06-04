Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (27-30) go for a sweep of the Rays (29-29) in the final game of a three-game series at Safeco Field.

Mike Zunino launched a towering grand slam Saturday night to put a stamp on the Mariners’ 9-2 victory over the Rays. They’ll look to keep rolling Sunday afternoon at home.

Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (27-30) go for a sweep of the Rays (29-29) in the final game of a three-game series at Safeco Field.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

Ariel Miranda takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Tampa Bay’s Erasmo Ramirez. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.