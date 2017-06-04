Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (27-30) go for a sweep of the Rays (29-29) in the final game of a three-game series at Safeco Field.
Mike Zunino launched a towering grand slam Saturday night to put a stamp on the Mariners’ 9-2 victory over the Rays. They’ll look to keep rolling Sunday afternoon at home.
Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (27-30) go for a sweep of the Rays (29-29) in the final game of a three-game series at Safeco Field.
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
Ariel Miranda takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Tampa Bay’s Erasmo Ramirez. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.
Most Read Stories
- ‘There’s going to be a lot of dead gangsters’: Inside King County’s surging gang war
- In Seattle, is it now taboo to be friends with a Republican? | Danny Westneat
- Garfield teacher pepper-sprayed by Seattle police to receive $100,000 settlement WATCH
- Paul Allen’s colossal Stratolaunch plane emerges from its lair VIEW
- Terror attack on London Bridge leaves 7 dead; police shoot 3 VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.