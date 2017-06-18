Can the Mariners salvage a win in the final game of their weekend series in Texas? Follow along here for live updates.
Losers of three straight, the Mariners look to salvage on win this weekend in Texas. Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (33-37) face the Rangers (34-33) in the final game of a three-game series at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Christian Bergman (3-4, 5.75 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Texas ace Yu Darvish (6-4, 3.03 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.
- After son’s death, Father’s Day is a ‘special moment’ for Jean Segura
- Felix Hernandez will make his return Friday vs. Houston
- Pitching prospect Max Povse called up to join bullpen
- Last time out: Texas 10, Seattle 4
