Follow here for live updates and analysis as the Mariners (54-53) take on the Rangers (50-55) in the second of three games at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

For the fourth time all season, the Mariners begin play tonight with a record above .500. The only other time they crossed the threshold this season — June 22 at Detroit — the M’s followed it with a win before a run of four losses to submerge them below or at .500 again. Until last night. Can Seattle get to two over .500? They’ll try in their second game of three in Texas against the Rangers.

Erasmo Ramirez (4-3, 4.80 ERA) makes his first start for the Mariners since the club reacquired him from the Rays for Steve Cishek. He’ll be opposed by Texas right-hander Nick Martinez (3-3, 4.56 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.