The Mariners send Hisashi Iwakuma (0-1, 2.25 ERA) to the mound against Cole Hamels (0-0, 2.77 ERA) and the Rangers in search of a third straight win and their first sweep of the year. Follow here for updates.

Share story

By

Seattle Mariners (4-8)

vs.

Texas Rangers (4-7)

Safeco Field — Seattle

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV: ROOT

Radio: 710 AM

Stream: MLB.tv

Seattle Times sports staff