Follow along live as the Mariners open up a three-game series vs. the Rangers at Safeco Field.

Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (13-16) face the Rangers (12-17) in the opening game of a three-game weekend series at Safeco Field.

Yovani Gallardo (1-3, 5.08 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Yu Darvish (3-2, 3.03 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.