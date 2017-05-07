Follow along live as the Mariners look for a series win over the Rangers on Sunday at Safeco Field.
Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (14-17) face the Rangers (13-18) in the final game of a three-game weekend series at Safeco Field.
First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.
- Mariners closer Edwin Diaz hasn’t been so electric so far this year
- Some top hitters looking to get out of their funk
