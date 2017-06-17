Can the Mariners get back on track in Texas? Follow here for live updates from the middle game of their three-game weekend series against the Rangers.
After splitting their series in Minnesota, the Mariners continue their road trip with the second game of a weekend series in Texas. The Mariners dropped the series opener Friday, with James Paxton not making it out of the fourth inning. Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (33-36) face the Rangers (33-33) in the middle game of a three-game series at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Yovani Gallardo (3-6, 6.11 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Rangers lefty Martin Perez (2-6, 4.56 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.
