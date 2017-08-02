Follow here for live updates and analysis from the Mariners' (55-53) series finale against the Rangers (50-56) at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
The Mariners can do something tonight that to this point they’ve yet to this season: go three games above .500. After winning the first two games of their series in Texas — four total in a row — the M’s sit 55-53, a game and a half back of the wild card and a win away from a sweep of the Rangers.
It will be left-hander Ariel Miranda (7-4, 4.31 ERA) going for the M’s, opposed by right-hander Andrew Cashner (6-8, 4.38 ERA) for the Rangers. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.
