The Mariners have won four of their last five games, and are 10-6 since the All-Star break. But, despite recent success, the M’s didn’t make any deals as the trade deadline came and went Monday. However, they could still deal for a started in August, writes Ryan Divish.

Seattle will look to stay hot, as they open a three-game set in Texas. Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (53-53) face the Rangers (50-54) in the series opener at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The M’s send Felix Hernandez (5-4, 4.08 ERA) to the mound, opposite Rangers’ lefty Cole Hamels (5-1, 3.97 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and 710 ESPN AM radio.