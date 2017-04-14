Follow along live as Felix Hernandez and the Mariners take on the Texas Rangers at Safeco Field.
At 2-8, the Mariners have the second worst record in baseball. And while there are 152 baseball games left, the M’s have dug themselves quite a hole to start a season for a team that many projected would break a 15-year playoff drought.
But, alas, it’s Friday, the sun is out and Felix Hernandez is on the mound.
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser mode » ]
The Mariners (2-8) take on the Texas Rangers (4-5) Friday night at Safeco Field. Follow along live for complete coverage, analysis, photos and more from the action at Safeco Field.
Most Read Stories
- No-kids wife can make herself scarce around hubby’s nephews, niece | Dear Carolyn
- Will the last middle-class person leaving Seattle turn out the lights? | FYI Guy
- Skier killed in Snoqualmie Pass avalanche remembered as ‘true educator’
- Seattle neglected to collect $3.4M payment for affordable housing as two skyscrapers were built
- Report: Seahawks would trade Marshawn Lynch to Raiders if he gets a new deal in Oakland
First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports and ESPN 710 AM radio.
— Pregame notes: Mariners activate Tony Zych from disabled list
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.