Follow along live as Felix Hernandez and the Mariners take on the Texas Rangers at Safeco Field.

At 2-8, the Mariners have the second worst record in baseball. And while there are 152 baseball games left, the M’s have dug themselves quite a hole to start a season for a team that many projected would break a 15-year playoff drought.

But, alas, it’s Friday, the sun is out and Felix Hernandez is on the mound.

The Mariners (2-8) take on the Texas Rangers (4-5) Friday night at Safeco Field. Follow along live for complete coverage, analysis, photos and more from the action at Safeco Field.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports and ESPN 710 AM radio.

— Pregame notes: Mariners activate Tony Zych from disabled list