Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (39-39) face the Phillies (24-51) in the opening game of their series at Safeco Field.

After a disappointing series loss to the best team in baseball, the Mariners will look to get hot again against the worst team in baseball. Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (39-39) face the Phillies (24-51) in the opening game of their series at Safeco Field.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

The M’s send James Paxton (5-2, 3.39 ERA) to the mound, opposing the Phillies’ Aaron Nola (4-5, 4.32 ERA) as each team goes for the series win. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and 710 ESPN AM radio.