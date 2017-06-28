Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (39-40) face the Phillies (25-51) in the final game of their two-game series at Safeco Field.
After winning six straight, the Mariners have suffered three straight losses and lost a member of their rotation, Drew Smyly, to boot. They’ll look to put a positive stamp on an up-and-down homestand Wednesday afternoon with Felix Hernandez on the mound.
Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (39-40) face the Phillies (25-51) in the final game of their two-game series at Safeco Field.
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
The M’s send King Felix (3-2, 4.68 ERA) to the mound, opposing the Phillies’ Mark Leiter Jr. (1-0, 3.60 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and 710 ESPN AM radio.
- Mariners lefty Drew Smyly to undergo season-ending ‘Tommy John’ surgery on elbow
- Last night: Phillies, with MLB’s worst record, knock off Mariners 8-2
Most Read Stories
- Elizabeth Warren: ‘The next step is single-payer’ health care
- Seattle No. 1 in home-price growth again; starter homes require half of income
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- Zillow vs. McMansion Hell: Seattle company not backing off fight with blog despite PR fiasco
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.