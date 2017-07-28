Follow here for live updates, analysis and commentary as the Mariners (51-52) open a three-game series against the Mets (47-53) at Safeco Field.

The Mariners and Mets have played 12 total games in their histories, most recently a series in Seattle in 2014. The next three at Safeco Field, beginning Friday, will be Nos. 13, 14 and 15 (Seattle leads the all-time series 8-4). The series closes a 10-game homestand for the Mariners, who lost three of four to the Yankees to start it but followed with a series win over the Red Sox.

Kicking things off will be left-hander Ariel Miranda (7-4, 4.30 ERA) on the mound for the M’s against Mets right-hander Rafael Montero (1-7, 5.19 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM and streaming on MLB.tv.