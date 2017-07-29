Follow here for live updates, analysis and commentary as the Mariners (51-53) host the Mets (48-53) in the middle game of a weekend set at Safeco Field.
The Mariners bullpen blew a late lead last night as the Mariners lost their series opener to the Mets. It opened a rare interleague series between the clubs, which continues Saturday afternoon for the 14th time the teams have faced each other.
The red-hot Jacob deGrom poses a difficult matchup for Seattle. The Mets’ righty, opposed by Yovani Gallardo, has pitched into the seventh inning in each of his last eight starts and has allowed more than two runs just once in that span. Gallardo, meanwhile, just returned to the Mariners’ rotation his last time on the mound, allowing three runs over five innings against the Yankees.
First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.
- Last night: Redmond’s Michael Conforto hits 2 HRs as Mets rally late over M’s
- Extra Innings podcast: Analyzing the Erasmo Ramirez trade
- Mariners fans created the ‘Maple Grove’ for James Paxton, and he loves it
