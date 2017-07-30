Follow here for live updates, analysis and commentary as the Mariners (52-53) take on the Mets (48-54) in the rubber game of the three-game series at Safeco Field.
The Mariners held on for a crucial win yesterday against Jacob deGrom yesterday, but lost Mitch Haniger to injury as the outfielder was hit with a fastball in his jaw and was placed on the 10-day on Sunday.
James Paxton gets the start for the M’s in the rubber game, opposite Mets’ lefty Seth Lugo. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.
- Yesterday: Mariners grind out 3-2 win over Mets
- Extra Innings podcast: Analyzing the Erasmo Ramirez trade
- Mariners fans created the ‘Maple Grove’ for James Paxton, and he loves it
