Follow along live as the Seattle Mariners look to keep their winning streak alive as they host Ichiro and the Marlins at Safeco Field.
After beginning the season 2-8, the Mariners have rattled off four straight wins and are tied for second place in the AL West at 6-8. Seattle will look to keep its winning ways going Tuesday night as they face the Marlins at Safeco Field.
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Seattle Mariners (6-8) face the Miami Marlins (7-6). Yovani Gallardo gets the start for the Mariners opposite Marlins’ Wei-Yin Chen. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.
- Mariners shortstop Jean Segura to play on a brief rehab stint before returning from DL
- Ichiro receives standing ovation in return to Seattle: ‘This is my home’
- Ariel Miranda throws seven scoreless innings as Mariners win fourth straight
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.