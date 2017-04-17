Follow along live as the Mariners face off against Ichiro and the Marlins at Safeco Field in Seattle.

Fresh off their first sweep of the season, the Mariners will look to keep their winning ways going as they host a very familiar face at Safeco Field this week. That’s right — Ichiro is back in town this week to face his former team.

Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Seattle Mariners (4-8) face the Miami Marlins (7-5). Ariel Miranda gets the start for the Mariners opposite Marlins’ Tom Koehler. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.